Bourne to Hold Complete Streets Meeting This Month

BOURNE – A virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 15 to go over Bourne’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan.

Held by the town and the Cape Cod Commission, the meeting will address ways to improve transportation infrastructure in Bourne.

Projects to be submitted to the state for potential funding related to sidewalks, intersections, bicycle paths, and more will be highlighted.

The improvements have been guided by public input, according to the Cape Cod Commission, in order to ensure that local transportation is as accessible as possible.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.