Bourne to Hold Complete Streets Meeting This Month

December 6, 2021

BOURNE – A virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 15 to go over Bourne’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan.

Held by the town and the Cape Cod Commission, the meeting will address ways to improve transportation infrastructure in Bourne.

Projects to be submitted to the state for potential funding related to sidewalks, intersections, bicycle paths, and more will be highlighted.

The improvements have been guided by public input, according to the Cape Cod Commission, in order to ensure that local transportation is as accessible as possible.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


