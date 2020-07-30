Bourne High School Cancels In-Person Graduation Ceremony

BOURNE – The Bourne Public Schools District has made the decision to cancel their High School graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday due to rising concerns about public safety.

A virtual event will be held instead at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“It is regretful that we will not be able to celebrate the Class of 2020 as we had hoped,” said Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou.

Bourne is one of a few school districts on the Cape to cancel their in-person graduation ceremonies this year.

Falmouth High School canceled their ceremony last weekend and held a virtual ceremony instead after the school district said that several seniors were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Nauset Regional High School also canceled their graduation ceremony because of the pandemic.

“The school committee has been in regular communication with administration and Town officials with all COVID matters, including graduation. Acknowledging the extraordinary desire of the class of 2020 to come together one final time, united in their celebration of a lifelong achievement, I support the decision to cancel graduation. The current conditions, as presented, must be respected for their potential harm to our community, stated School Committee Chairman Chris Hyldburg.”

Quinlan Zhou added that the Bourne High School Graduation Committee established protocols that are in line with Department of Public Health regulations regarding outdoor graduation ceremonies, but with the uncertainty around COVID-19 in the community, their priority is to keep students, parents and the community safe.