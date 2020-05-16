Bourne Postpones High School Graduation

BOURNE – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bourne High School graduation ceremony has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 1.

The event, which was originally set for Saturday, June 6, was moved after the Bourne School Committee unanimously approved the date change during its recent meeting.

Principal Amy Cetner reached out to the senior class through a survey to get an idea of how they wanted the ceremony to be handled.

Roughly half the class responded to the survey and of the respondents, the majority said they would prefer to postpone the graduation ceremony to a later date.

The hope is to have graduation on the school’s Jackson Field.

“The feedback on the survey was clear, the students are definitely holding onto some form of hope,” Cetner said.

“They’re also reflective in their feedback, saying that they know that it’s a long shot. Despite this long shot they’re willing to take it.”

Cetner said it is possible the ceremony will not happen if social distancing guidelines remain unchanged by August.

However she added that the students understand this risk and that they remain hopeful something could change.

“Who are we to stand in front of hope,” said Cetner.

“This is a reflection of who our graduates are and how confident that I am that they’re going to do great things in life if this is how they’re handling this whole situation and I really just want to give them a round of applause and my personal respect.”

According to Bourne Superintendent Kerrie Anne Quinlan-Zhou, August 1 is the latest date the school committee feels comfortable holding graduation.

If the ceremony is able to happen, it will likely be held for graduates and their immediate family members.

Cetner said it will also be streamed live for everyone to else to watch.

Any student who has met graduation requirements by the original graduation date will be considered a high school graduate and high school transcripts and diplomas will be available to any graduate who may need them for their post high school life.