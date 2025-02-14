Bourne Meeting To Discuss Recreational Area Survey

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne is inviting residents to a meeting later this month which will focus on the findings of a recreational area feasibility study.

Specifically, the town is looking at Chester Park and Clark, Keith, and Pocasset Fields.

The key findings of a survey, which can be accessed here, included requests for updated playgrounds and general park maintenance.

The public engagement meeting is February 27th at 5 p.m. in the Buzzards Bay Community Building.