Bourne Police recover vehicle stolen from Barnstable

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: Monday at approximately 5:55 AM, the Bourne Police Department located a black Hyundai Santa Fe which had been reported stolen earlier in the morning in Barnstable. With assistance from the Massachusetts State Police, and Barnstable Police, the vehicle was stopped on the on-ramp from the East Rotary in Buzzards Bay to the Bourne Bridge/Route 25. All occupants were taken into custody without incident and transferred to Barnstable Police. The operator of the Santa Fe was transported to an area hospital for an unrelated illness. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.