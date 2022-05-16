Bourne Police release new details on stabbing last Thursday



BOURNE – Bourne Police have released new details on a stabbing last Thursday. Police say that officers responded to 37 Wallace Avenue on Thursday at approximately 9:17 PM for a report of a male with a stab wound to the face. Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year-old male from (Mashpee but known to be staying locally) with a deep laceration to the right side of his face from his lower cheek to his nostril. He was conscious and breathing, but uncooperative with the initial police investigation at the scene. He and witnesses were able to provide enough information to indicate the suspect was known to the victim. The victim was transported to an area trauma center where he was treated and released in the morning.

Officers were able to speak with the victim after his release from the hospital. He advised that after work on Thursday, he was hanging out with his employer, Robert White of of West Yarmouth, at Mr. White’s residence. The two started arguing about money owed to the victim by White for damage to a vehicle. White reportedly informed the victim he was going to drive him to where the victim was staying in Buzzards Bay. The argument continued on the ride to Buzzards Bay. When they arrived at Wallace Avenue, White reportedly told the victim to get out of the vehicle. As the victim started to get out, White reportedly slashed the victim across the face with a box cutter.

With this information, Bourne Police Detectives were able to work with the Yarmouth Police Department who located the vehicle described by the victim being operated in Barnstable. Yarmouth and Barnstable Police Departments affected a stop of the vehicle which was operated by White on Friday. The vehicle was found to have blood stains inside and a box cutter was found in White’s possession. The vehicle and White were later transferred to Bourne Police custody. White was later released on $5,000 bail and arraigned in Falmouth District Court on Monday.