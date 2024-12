BOURNE – Outreach continues for the Bourne Public Library feasibility study.

The town says a survey that was conducted from November 26th to December 20th received a large response and is now available online.

Survey-takers indicated their preference was to either keep and renovate the existing space, or expand and renovate.

The town says its only library branch, a converted schoolhouse originally built in 1924, is in structural decline, and that temporary repairs were completed last year.