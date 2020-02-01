Bourne Republican Town Committee Endorses Jay McMahon for State Senate

BOURNE – Candidate for the Massachusetts State Senate, Jay McMahon, announced that the Bourne Republican Town Committee has endorsed his candidacy.

“After very serious consideration, we are endorsing Jay McMahon for Senate, he is the common sense voice we need in the Senate fighting for us,” said Peter Fisher, Chairman of the Bourne Republican Town Committee.

“Not only does Jay have the best chance for holding this seat for the GOP, but he has the best platform for helping the hard working taxpayers of this district. As a lifelong resident of the district, Jay will put people ahead of politics, we know he has the backbone to stand up for what is right, rather than politically convenient, at the State House.”

McMahon said he was honored to receive the endorsement and that it shows his campaign has the momentum going forward.

“As the next Senator, I am fully committed to protecting the taxpayers from gas tax increases and new tolls,” McMahon said.

“Moreover, I will file legislation to repeal the AirBnB tax that is hurting our local economy, I will be the strong advocate our region needs.”

This is another major endorsement McMahon has received in his bid for the State Senate as he also received an endorsement from the Massachusetts Taxpayer Best Ally.

Best Ally ran a successful ballot initiative to repeal the linking of the gas tax to inflation in 2014 and saved taxpayers money by filing ballot initiatives that opposed Boston’s 2024 Olympic bid.

Earlier in the campaign, McMahon pledged to repeal the short term rental tax which has hurt the Cape’s economy.

The new short-term rental tax went into effect this past July.

It extends the state and local room occupancy taxes to units rented on a short-term basis.

