Bourne Republicans Endorse Keyes

BOURNE – The Bourne Republican Town Committee has endorsed Tom Keyes for Republican 5th Barnstable District state representative.

“I am thrilled to receive this important endorsement. We have the momentum to win on September 1,” said Keyes in a statement.

The committee said that they were proud to support Keyes.

“He is the only candidate who is firmly against the Transportation Climate Initiative gas tax increase and the only candidate opposed to licenses for illegal immigrants. Also, Tom Keyes has the business experience we need at the State House to help revive our ailing economy. He has the proven track record we can trust,” said a statement from Peter Fisher, Chairman of the Bourne Republican Town Committee.

Keyes has served on the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates and as a Sandwich selectman.

Some of the boards and committees he has served on include the Water Quality Review Committee, Sandwich Economic Development Committee, Cemetery Commission, Assembly of Delegates Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, and the 21st Century Taskforce to review the Cape Cod Commission and draft operational changes.

Keyes is running against fellow Republican Steve Xiarhos in the September primary.

James Dever is the only Democrat in the race.