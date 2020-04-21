Bourne Resident Starts Facebook Support Group for COVID-19 Positive People

BOURNE – Bourne resident Kristen Goodrich has set up a Fighting Covid Together Support Group for a Positive People Facebook page for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Goodrich and her husband went looking for a support group online after they both tested positive for the virus, but were met with disappointment.

“I was very, very shocked to find out there wasn’t anything else like that,” said Goodrich.

“I was really happy to be able to do that for everybody.”

Over the first two days of the group’s existence, over 150 people have joined.

Goodrich said that the group’s members include out of state residents as well as front-line healthcare workers.They use the space to share information on coping with the virus.

“It’s been amazing. People joining from out of state, from everywhere. Just touching base with each other, comparing symptoms. Asking about testing and results, and just being there for each other. Passing condolences, advice,” said Goodrich.

“We have nurses on there that are offering cleaning techniques. It’s been amazing in so many ways.”

Goodrich and her husband have been isolating themselves in quarantine ever since their test returned positive.

She has been provided food, health supplies, and even some games for her kids via a basket outside her window, which she set up after an outpouring of support from her close friends and family.

Ready-made meals, homemade soup, humidifiers, and groceries have been among the care packages dropped off during their quarantine.

“It’s been a little overwhelming but people have been amazing,” said Goodrich.