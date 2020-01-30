Bourne School Committee Chooses New School Superintendent

BOURNE – Dr. Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou has been chosen as the new superintendent of the Bourne School District.

The Bourne School Committee unanimously approved the appointment of Quinlan-Zhou, who is the current Assistant Superintendent for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.

School Committee member Steven Strojny, who was also the chairman of the committee to find the new superintendent, said that Dighton-Rehoboth officials praised Quinlan-Zhou for her ability to work well with others, her leadership and listening skills, and her advocacy for the success of students.

“Her educational philosophy is that every student is unique and has an ability to succeed, and it’s the responsibility of the district to find a way to make that student succeed,” Strojny said.

Strojny also talked about a conversation he had with the Dighton-Rehoboth Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Azar who said Quinlan-Zhou was ready for a superintendent role three to four years ago, and that it was only a matter of time until she got a position of her own.

“When I was done with the conversations, there were just these common threads of who she is,” Strojny explained, “and that is a collaborative leader, a tireless advocate for the students.”

Quinlan-Zhou was one of four finalists for the position. She takes the position that was held by Steven Lamarche, who left Bourne last year to become the Dudley-Charlton Regional School District Superintendent.