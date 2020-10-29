You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne School Department Reports Pair of Recent Virus Cases

Bourne School Department Reports Pair of Recent Virus Cases

October 29, 2020

BOURNE – Bourne school officials recently confirmed a pair of positive coronavirus cases within their system.

A letter was sent last week by Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou advising of an identified case within Bourne Middle School.

She said the individual was not inside of the middle school building during their infectious period.

The high school was the location of another confirmed case later in the week, and that person did not enter the school the day the case was reported.

The superintendent added that there is currently no evidence indicating that the virus was contracted within the school buildings.

Quinlan-Zhou noted that the town’s health board and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education were advised of the cases, and that disinfecting and cleaning measures were taken throughout the schools.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 