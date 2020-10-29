Bourne School Department Reports Pair of Recent Virus Cases

BOURNE – Bourne school officials recently confirmed a pair of positive coronavirus cases within their system.

A letter was sent last week by Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou advising of an identified case within Bourne Middle School.

She said the individual was not inside of the middle school building during their infectious period.

The high school was the location of another confirmed case later in the week, and that person did not enter the school the day the case was reported.

The superintendent added that there is currently no evidence indicating that the virus was contracted within the school buildings.

Quinlan-Zhou noted that the town’s health board and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education were advised of the cases, and that disinfecting and cleaning measures were taken throughout the schools.