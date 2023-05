BOURNE – Proposals are being sought for a five-year strategic plan related to the Jonathan Bourne Public Library.

Firms and individuals with plans for designs, preparation, and development of future needs for the 16,000 square foot site are invited to share their pitches with Bourne town officials.

The town is seeking ways to expand the library’s offerings while ensuring access for all residents.

Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on June 2. For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.