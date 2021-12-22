Bourne Seeks Feedback From Residents On Program To Improve Local Roads

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne is providing residents with an online public survey to illicit feedback on the initial draft of the Complete Streets Prioritization Plan developed by the Cape Cod Commission.

The town is participating in MassDOT’s Complete Streets Program, which defines a “Complete Street” as one which provides accommodations for all users including pedestrians, motorists, cyclists, public transportation and persons with disabilities.

The study seeks to explore potential improvements in public transportation to improve traffic conditions, reduce conflict, and incorporate multi modal transportation to create versatile and accessible infrastructure.

During the opening public comment period in February and March 2021, the town identified over 100 potential Complete Streets projects.

The survey will help the Cape Cod Commission further refine the plan as it prepares to submit a final report and complete version of the plan to the MassDOT.

Approved projects may receive up to $400,000 in funding.

The survey will remain open through Friday, December 31.

