Bourne Selectmen to Review Opening Prayer at Town Meetings

BOURNE – Town officials in Bourne may be making changes to the opening prayer at future town meetings following a complaint from a town resident.

Robert Zibbell wrote a letter to the board of selectmen in the fall seeking a prayer that is more sensitive, tolerant and inclusive.

He presented his concerns to the public at last week’s board meeting.

At the last two special town meetings, Zibbell said the invocation was non-sectarian and promoted civil discourse, but concluded with the words “in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.”

Zibbell said he was taken aback by those seven words, which he said transformed an otherwise welcoming, interfaith prayer into an exclusively Christian one.

He said it was jarring and painful to hear those words.

“I came to town meeting just as another citizen and for the first time in Bourne I felt I was considered to be an other – that I was somehow less than or of less value than my neighbor who might have been a Christian,” Zibbell said.

“That was a very uncomfortable feeling for me.”

Zibbell said he is not opposed to a general prayer that invokes a supreme being.

“It’s part of the tradition of our country and is spoken at the openings of Congress and the Massachusetts Legislature,” he said. “A general notion of god is in the declaration of Independence. It’s on the dollar bill and it’s in the Pledge of Allegiance.”

Zibbell said any invocation should be one that accepts, welcomes and respects all.

“That kind of prayer would serve to unite all of us who come to town meeting in executing our responsibilities as part of that, small ‘d,’ democratic process,” he said.

The board expressed a desire to continue starting the meeting with a prayer and will review the process to make it interfaith.

Town officials discussed rotating the opening prayer through the different religious organizations in the community.