Boys And Girls Club Plans Virtual Annual Gala

HYANNIS – The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod is inviting the public to their 23rd annual Gala which is being held online on June 25th.

The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod will be honoring their 2020 youth of the year, Peighton Sullivan and their two finalists Zoe Farren, and Alexis Bryant.

“Celebrate their success with us,” said Club Executive Director Ruth Provost.

“These young people are why your support has always meant so much to the kids of Cape Cod, and why it is more important than ever right now, as they face such previously unimaginable challenges this year.

Tickets are $100 dollars and each ticket includes a gift bottle of wine and 3 free bingo cards.

Participants sign up on line and details and a link will be emailed to you, which you then click on at 6 p.m. on June 25th.