Boys & Girls Club Changes Sign Up Process

MASHPEE – The Boys and Girls Club has announced that instead of a weekly registration, they are now allowing parents to sign their kids up by the day.

The program is a continuation of their summer camp model and registration is by the week or the day through Thanksgiving.

Daily fees are now $5 per day for the morning session before school and $10 per day for the after-school program, and parents must sign their kids up at least 24 hours in advance by calling 508-477-8845.

Fees per week are $30 for just the before school program; $50 a week for just the afternoon program; and $75 per week for both the before school program in the afternoon and morning program before school.

Limited financial aid is available with proof of need.

Registration is limited to 10 children in the morning and 50 children in the afternoon, and is first come, first served with completed paperwork before the first visit, and a down payment.

For remote learners, the Boys and Girls Club’s education director will also be available by appointment online on Zoom to help with homework during the school day Monday-Thursday.

The Club’s Teen Program will run after-school until 6pm, and then in-person at the Boys and Girls Clubhouse from 6-8pm.

“Cape schools are running on different schedules, and to accommodate families with varying school day and times, we are now allowing parents to sign up one day at a time, rather than for the whole week” said Ruth Provost, the Club’s executive director.

“Even for kids who are remote learning, or being home-schooled, time with other children in a fun and safe setting is important for socialization, so we are hoping that this new schedule makes more sense for all of our families.”

The Boys and Girls Club said that for the first time in their history, they are not able to run their usual basically free drop-in program before and after school.

Instead, they said that they are going to have to continue their summer camp model under the guidance of the Department of Public Health and the Board of Health.

Children have to sign up by the week for a fee and attend with masks on, socially distance in small groups of 10 children each, with a maximum capacity of 50 children at a time, instead of their normal average of 150 a day.

The club is unable to provide transportation, however the CCRTA buses will drop kids off at the Boys and Girls Club Clubhouse on request.

“We hope this will change as the year progresses and we find ways to increase our donation streams so we can lower fees, and get back to our more regular programs and way of doing business,” said executive director Ruth Provost.

“We thank our parents for their patience and understanding as we navigate this new, and unprecedented, school year,” she added. “We know how hard it is for them, especially those who have to work away from home.”

For more information, go to www.BoysGirlsClubCapeCod.org.