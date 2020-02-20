Boys Scouts Bankruptcy Not Expected to Impact Cape & Islands Programs

YARMOUTH PORT – The Cape Cod and Islands Council of the Boy Scouts of America do not expect any changes to local programming despite the national organization filing for bankruptcy protection.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 this week to work out a large compensation plan for sexual abuse victims following new lawsuits.

The local council is legally separate and financially independent, and officials say meetings, activities and events will take place as usual.

The 110-year-old organization’s bankruptcy could be one of the largest and most complex bankruptcies ever seen.

Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as boys by scout leaders decades ago.

The organization could be forced to sell off some of its vast property holdings to raise money for a compensation fund that could surpass $1 billion.

Local council officials said they have developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization.

The officials assure local families that volunteers and employees take youth protection seriously and do their part to keep children safe.

Restricted donations made to the local council in the past, present or future will continue to only be used for their designated purpose.

Friends of Scouting and other annual donations made to the local council will continue to fund necessary day-to-day expenses that are critical to the scouting programs.

The local council said it will continue to bring adventures, values and lifelong benefits to youth and communities through the engagement and dedication of families.

Anyone with questions regarding local scouting are encouraged to contact President William Laruffa, Council Commissioner Elaine Mason, or Scout Executive Michael Riley.

Contact information can be found at scoutscapecod.org.

The national organization has established a dedicated restructuring website at www.BSArestructuring.org.

The site includes a Resources page, where families will find a short video explaining what Chapter 11 means for scouting, along with a FAQ section.

The Milestones page at the site will be the best source for the latest updates throughout the process.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this article.