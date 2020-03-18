BPS Student and Staff Member Being Tested for COVID-19

HYANNIS – A student at West Villages Elementary School and a staff member at Barnstable High School, who is symptomatic and is in self-quarantine, are being tested for COVID-19, according to a statement from Barnstable Public Schools Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown.

A deep cleaning of all schools in the district is planned next week, as the Barnstable Community Innovation School and West Villages Elementary School are closed to all staff.

Any school district educator, staff or parent/guardian with a student in the district who is being tested for COVID-19 are asked to contact Pam Ciborowski, Coordinator for Nursing and Wellness at: ciborowski_pam@mybps.us.

In the statement, Mayo-Brown also stressed the importance of social distancing.

“We know that it is difficult for children to be away from their friends and extended family, but it is the only reliable way to slow the spread and protect all of our vulnerable community members,” said Mayo-Brown.