Man stabbed on Village Green in Hyannis

July 2, 2020

HYANNIS – A man was stabbed in Hyannis around 8:45 PM Thursday evening. According to reports, the incident happened on the Village Green near South and Ocean Streets. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating and reportedly detained a suspect at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

