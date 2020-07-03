HYANNIS – A man was stabbed in Hyannis around 8:45 PM Thursday evening. According to reports, the incident happened on the Village Green near South and Ocean Streets. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating and reportedly detained a suspect at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Man stabbed on Village Green in Hyannis
July 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
