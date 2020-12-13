Breast Cancer Coalition Addresses Dangers of PFAS Chemicals

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition recently hosted a panel to discuss Per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals in food packaging.

The pane, “PFAS in Food Packaging: What You Should Know and What You Can Do”, discussed the prevalence of the material in food packaging, current regulations surrounding its use, and how states and retailers are responding to it, and how people can reduce their exposure.

The discussion featured experts including Dr. Arlene Blum, Executive Director of Green Science Policy Institute; Dr. Maricel Maffini, Environmental Health Scientist and Dr. Laurel Schaider, Research Scientist with Silent Spring Institute.

PFAS are classified as “forever chemicals” that can be found in a variety of consumer products ranging from stain-resistant carpets to grease-proof food packaging.

“The chemicals in these families, sometimes they’re important so we don’t say ‘never use them’, but say ‘is it necessary’. Is it worth it, is there a safe alternative,” said Dr. Blum in the discussion.

The chemicals have been linked to a wide range of health issues including immune system toxicity, elevated cholesterol, delayed mammary gland development, effects on the thyroid and liver, and cancer, according to MBCC.

PFAS chemicals can be consumed through a variety of different food packaging or contaminated drinking water.

Blum said that some microwave popcorn is an example of a source of PFAS, as the popcorn bags occasionally use the material.

The chemicals also never break down in the environment, though Dr. Blum said it does have its positive uses, such as in water and oil-repellents.

The ban recently supported by Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran would disallow PFAS substances from being used for materials in food packaging.

More information on the chemical as well as alternative products that do not use the material can be found on pfascentral.org, said Blum.