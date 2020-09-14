Brewster and Wellfleet Voters Approve Number of Articles at Town Meeting

BREWSTER – Residents in Wellfleet and Brewster socially distanced while sitting outside in baseball fields to vote on important articles during their Town Meetings.

In Brewster, voters gathered at the Stony Brook Elementary School ballfield to approve the town and school budgets and appropriated $395,000 for a 10-acre parcel of land on McGuerty Road to protect wetlands.

Residents also passed a single-use plastic water bottle ban, which will go into effect on September 1, 2021 and make it unlawful to sell unflavored drinking water in single-use plastic bottles of less than one gallon in town.

A few hours later in Wellfleet, residents sat spaced-apart at the Wellfleet Elementary School ballfield, passing articles that included the town’s budget of more than $20 million and a $3.8 million water system upgrade.

Just as Brewster had done earlier in the day, Wellfleet also approved a single-use plastic water bottle ban that will go into effect the same day as Brewster’s.

Wellfleet voters also approved a climate policy amendment to the town’s general bylaw and postponed several articles on the warrant.