Brewster Dog Park Plans Postponed

BREWSTER – Plans for a new Brewster dog park were postponed after the Brewster Dog Park Development Committee failed to find a builder within their price range for the proposed 1.5 acre park behind the police station.

“The dog park in Brewster is a challenging subject. We’ve been working on this a long time,” said Tom Lincoln, chairman of the committee.

“It’s a moving target and it continues to move. We’ve run up against a stone wall with the bidding process. The bids were substantially higher than estimated. And looking for a way to bridge that gap sent us to the idea of coming back to the select board and seeing where you might want to direct us.”

Though the Dog Park Committee has a $225,000 grant from the Stanton Foundation as well as private funds raised with help from the Friends of the Brewster Dog Park, they could not find a construction bid below $500,000 to renovate the proposed land which would include tree cutting and land clearing.

The Friends of the Brewster Dog Park was formed in September with a goal of raising $75,000 for the park, with $21,300 already donated, and intends to maintain the park after it is built.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, year round, handicap accessible, beautiful dog park open to the public free of charge. A place where a community of dogs and dog people can stretch their legs and socialize with other four-legged friends,” said Carmen Scherzo, the Presidents of the Friends of the Brewster Dog Park.

Scherzo said that the “primary fiscal responsibility to build a dog park is with town,” and that the Friends would supplement it with ongoing maintenance.

“A successful dog park requires ongoing education of park users and stewardship, or else the program will have bad results,” said Scherzo.

The Brewster Dog Park Development Committee hopes to build up more private funding before trying again at a new plan for a dog park.