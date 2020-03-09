Brewster Health Department To Hold Coronavirus Info Session

BREWSTER – The Brewster Health Department is partnering with the Visiting Nurse Association and the Brewster Council on Aging to offer a coronavirus presentation to the public Thursday.

The program is at the Council on Aging at 1673 Main Street at 1 p.m. Reservations are suggested. To make reservations call 508-896-2737.

Residents are reminded to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other types of influenza viruses by washing hands, avoid touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes and staying at home when sick.

For up-to-date information on the coronavirus, visit the state’s Department of Public Health website.

Anyone with questions may contact the Brewster Health Department at 508-896-3701 extension 1120.