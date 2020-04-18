Brewster Police Offers “Check-In” Service for those Living Alone

BREWSTER – The Brewster Police Department will be offering a reassurance “check-in” program for seniors living alone and others who would benefit from daily, reassuring contact.

“It’s really worked out well for seniors in particular who live by themselves, they have family that’s maybe far away that can’t check in with them as regularly as they’d like to. It gives those families some reassurance to know that somebody is keeping an eye on their loved ones,” said Brewster Police Chief Heath Eldredge.

Brewster residents who register for the program will call the Brewster Police dispatcher every morning before 10 am.

If the program participant does not call by 10 am, the dispatcher will call the person.

If the dispatcher cannot make contact, then a police officer will be sent to the resident’s home to check on them.

The program has existed for 30 years in Brewster, but Eldredge said it has taken on a new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think everybody has been feeling a little isolated, but certainly those who live alone even more so. It gives them an opportunity to at least have a morning conversation. I think it’s even more beneficial in our current state of affairs than it has been prior,” said Eldredge.

Eldredge said that the department is still performing basic wellness checks if requested by those having trouble getting in contact with residents in Brewster.

Those interested in registering for the program can call the Brewster Police Dispatcher Deidre Schofield at (508) 896-7011.

The program registration form can be found at this link.

The form should be submitted by mail at the Dispatcher Deidre Schofield, Brewster Police Department, 631 Harwich Road, Brewster, MA 02631.

The form can also be emailed to Officer Shannon Haley at shaley@brewster-ma.org.