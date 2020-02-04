You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Brewster Resident Wins $4 Million Mega Bucks Instant Game

February 4, 2020

From Massachusetts State Lottery website

BREWSTER – A Brewster man is the newest winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new $10 “$4 million Mega Bucks” instant game.

Desmond Grant purchased the ticket at Speedway in Hyannis, at the corner of Route 28 and Bearses Way.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes. He plans on investing his winnings.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are two $4 million prizes and eight $1 million prizes that remain unclaimed in the instant game, which debuted on January 7.

