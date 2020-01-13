Brewster to Keep Voting Location at Baptist Church

BREWSTER – Brewster select board members have decided to continue using the Brewster Baptist Church as polling location.

The discussion formed after board member Cynthia Bingham voiced concerns over voting at a building associated with religion.

“I just believe that there should be a separation of church in state and I think we should try and move away from the church,” said Bingham.

Brewster had formerly used the town hall as a voting location until parking became an issue, and voting was relocated to the church almost twenty years ago.

At the time, Captains Golf Course was considered. However, the distance from areas of the town raised concerns.

The town is considering a new community center, which could possibly fit the requirements and replace the Baptist Church.

“I believe we should move away from the church when we get a community center”, said Bingham.