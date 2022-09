BREWSTER – Crews with MassDOT will be in Brewster starting Tuesday, September 6 to paint the bridge that brings Freemans Way over Route 6.

Work will be done on weekdays along the Lawrence B. Doyle Bridge between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The work is scheduled to wrap up on May 26, 2023.

While painting is being done along the two-lane span, road closures and detours will be in effect. Emergency vehicles will still be permitted access to the overpass.