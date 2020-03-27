British Prime Minister Johnson Tests Positive for Virus

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak.

Johnson said Friday that he was tested on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing “mild symptoms” of a temperature and a persistent cough.

He said that he can continue to communicate with his team “thanks to the wizardry of modern technology” and is leading the fight against the coronavirus.

The government said that if Johnson is unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will replace him.