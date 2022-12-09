You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Brittney Griner Back Home in US After Russian Prisoner Swap

Brittney Griner Back Home in US After Russian Prisoner Swap

December 9, 2022

Sylvia Fowles and Brittney Griner by Lorie Shaull. Creative Commons.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.

Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community brought tremendous attention to her case.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further. The deal saw Griner exchanged Thursday for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.

But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American.

Asked if more such swaps could happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that “everything is possible.”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 