Building Fee Increases Approved by Mashpee Selectmen

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Board of Selectmen has voted to increase building permit fees in the town.

The board approved the changes by a 4-0 vote. Selectman Thomas O’Hara, also a licensed builder and contractor, did not vote.

He did, however, voice his approval of the changes.

Charles Maintanis, a building inspector, started working for the town’s building department in 2004.

He explained that the town’s fees were lower compared to other towns and needed to be consistent in order to ensure that quality resources are available to the town as they complete “life safety” work.

“We haven’t changed anything since before I started working here,” he told the board.

Town Manager Rodney Collins agreed with Maintanis’ thoughts.

“For the purposes of enhancing revenues, I think it’s important that the tools that they need to do their job are adequately funded,” Collins said, “and we want it to be in the norm, and we want it to be consistent with other towns.”

Fees for new residential buildings will go from 55 cents to 65 cents per square foot. New commercial building fees will get a 5 cent bump to 80 cents per square foot. Residential garage fees will go from $50 to $75 per bay.