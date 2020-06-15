Additional Analysis Issued for Offshore Wind Project

OAK BLUFFS – The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has completed a supplement to its draft environmental analysis of the proposed Vineyard Wind offshore energy project.

The BOEM is now requesting public comment.

Vineyard Wind is proposing an 800-megawatt energy project located approximately 12 nautical miles offshore Martha’s Vineyard and 12 nautical miles offshore Nantucket in the northern portion of its lease area.

In 2018 BOEM published a “Draft Environmental Impact Statement” for the project and received comments from a variety of stakeholders, including state and local governments, federal agencies, industry leaders, and the public,

The comments promoted BOEM to develop a supplement to the draft, which expanded its cumulative activities scenario for offshore wind development.

The expanded scenario includes all named wind projects and state demand that can be met with existing leases.

It also considers previously unavailable fishing data, a new transit lane alternative, and changes to the “construction and Operations Plan.”

“Public input is a core pillar to the renewable energy program and the expanded cumulative scenario is a direct result of stakeholder feedback received by our agency,” said BOEM Acting Director Walter Cruickshank.

“This expanded cumulative scenario is intended to better understand future impacts of the offshore wind industry while being responsive to the concerns of other ocean industries.”

BOEM said they recognize that fishing is an important use of federal waters that will be considered in its decision-making.

BOEM will engage with commercial and recreational fisherman to ensure a full understanding of potential impacts.

The bureau will solicit input from the fishing community for projects siting, best management practices, research, and monitoring.

After the supplement to the draft was published, a 45 day public comment period began.

During the period BOEM will conduct five live, virtual public meetings where the public can learn more about the review process, schedule, potential impacts, and proposed mitigation.

The public will also be able to ask questions and provide oral testimony.

The live virtual meetings will be held on:

Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30 at 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 2 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 at 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 at 5 p.m.

The virtual meeting room will be available throughout the 45 day comment period and will include a copy of the supplement to the draft, fact sheets, posters, pre-recorded presentations, and the opportunity to submit questions and comments to BOEM.

Early submissions of questions and comments are encouraged.

Public comments will not be accepted after Monday, July 27.

Registration for the virtual meeting is encouraged.

Additional information about the meetings, including instructions on how to register can be found at the virtual meeting room here.

Participants without reliable internet access can contact BOEM at 847 258 8992 or at boempublicaffairs@boem.gov.