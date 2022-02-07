Burn Awareness Week Urges Caution in the Kitchen

HYANNIS – With the start of National Burn Awareness Week, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is urging households with children to be cautious about the risks of potential burn injuries in the kitchen.

According to burn data from the organization, scalds from hot cooking liquids like boiling water or grease have been the main form of serious burn injury in Massachusetts.

“Kids under 5 suffered half of all reported scald injuries statewide in 2021,” State Fire Marshall Peter J. Ostroskey said.

Safety tips from this year’s theme of Burning Issues in the Kitchen include using a gate to keep young children away from hot items in the kitchen and teaching older kids to stay three feet away from the stove.

Other safety advice was to never carry a child when holding a hot drink, to keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach, and to not cook in clothes with loose-fitting sleeves, since they catch fire more easily.

For the full list of safety tips, click here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter