Burning Season in Dennis Opens January 15

DENNIS – Burning season in Dennis will open on January 15.

Residents with open burning permits will be able to burn brush, cane, driftwood, and forest debris on their property from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather depending. Permits must be acquired from the Dennis Fire Department for each day burning is set to take place.

The burning of grass, hay, leaves, and stumps is not permitted; the same goes for construction materials, debris from demolition, and trash.

Burning season runs through May 1.

The pandemic has prompted town officials to ask residents to complete their applications from home.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.