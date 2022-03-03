Business Resilience Assistance Program Application Deadline Extended

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is highlighting the extended deadline to apply for the Barnstable County Business Resilience Program in light of recent storms that have battered the region.

The program is sponsored by the Barnstable County’s Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and Woods Hole Sea Grant, and aims to help businesses develop plans to respond to and recover from disasters related to flooding or other storm events.

It builds on frameworks established in 2021 to assist Cape Cod businesses recover from impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing heavily on preparation and response plans for future disasters.

The Barnstable County Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and Woods Hole Sea Grant will select 20 businesses to participate in the program, which provides free, one-on-one technical assistance to build a business resiliency plan.

The new deadline to apply is April 29.

The application webpage can be found here.