Buttigieg Slightly Leading Sanders in Partial Iowa Results

February 5, 2020

Courtesy of southbendin.gov.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Democratic Party has released additional results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a long day of delay.

The early results show former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead over progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the opening contest in the party’s 2020 primary season.

The results late Tuesday followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the contest, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa’s traditional place atop the presidential primary calendar.

It’s still too early to call a winner, but the results so far are not good news for former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s shown in fourth place behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

