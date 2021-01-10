Buzzards Bay Coalition Names New VP of Engagement

NEW BEDFORD – The Buzzards Bay Coalition has recently named a new VP of Engagement.

Jennifer Downing of Acushnet was chosen for the position and will focus on leading the coalition’s public engagement and outreach efforts.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jen Downing to the Buzzards Bay Coalition. She has a strong track record of bringing people together and empowering individuals to make a positive difference in their community,” said President Mark Rasmussen.

Downing’s responsibilities will consist of overseeing the organizations hundreds of volunteers, the Bay Adventures outdoor recreation offerings, the Discover Buzzards Bay website, and several fundraising efforts.

“I’m really excited about joining the coalition, as someone who loves the outdoors, I feel personally aligned with the Coalition’s mission,” said Downing.

Downing has worked in Philanthropy as well as within non-profit management and practice throughout southeastern Massachusetts for almost 20 years. Downing’s last position was as the first full-time executive director of Leadership Southcoast.

In 2020 Downing received the John S. Brayton Community Service Award, by the One South Coast Chamber of Commerce, which is awarded to an individual who has made a “genuine difference” in the community

“With COVID-19, one thing we can do is be in nature, and we can be with our loved ones and connect outside, and I think we are actually in a really great position to be creating those opportunities for the community,” said Downing.