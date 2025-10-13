Buzzards Bay Restoration gets boost from state funding

BUZZARDS BAY – State officials have announced over $700,000 in grants to support river and wetland restoration efforts throughout the state, including a $212,000 grant for the Buzzards Bay Coalition to advance the Buzzards Bay Watershed Restoration.

The fiscal boost for the partnership between the watershed’s abutting towns, land trusts, and private stakeholders comes through the Department of Ecological Restoration and will support priority projects to reconnect its rivers and streams, restore salt marshes and freshwater wetlands, and remove obstructions to free wildlife movement.

“The Buzzards Bay watershed is one of the most ecologically significant regions in Massachusetts, and the work of the Buzzards Bay Coalition is vital to protecting it for generations to come,” said State Senator Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth.

“Thanks to the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s leadership,” he said, “we are empowering local organizations to take on the hard work of restoring wetlands, protecting coastal ecosystems, and making our communities more resilient to climate change.”

The Merrimack River Watershed Council and the Housatonic Valley Association were the other groups to receive funding, with awards of $228,300 and $276,000, respectively.

“Each of the three Regional Restoration Partnerships brings together communities, non-profit organizations, agencies, and others to lead restoration projects that are high priority for nature and for people,” said DER Director Beth Lambert.

“Municipalities want to remove aging dams, upgrade failing culverts, and restore coastal wetlands, but often lack the capacity to do so. Regional Restoration Partnerships,” she said, “plus the capacity gap and get these projects done.”