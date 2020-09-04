B\Well Gets Green Light to Open for Business in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A second marijuana dispensary in Provincetown is opening today but is only offering online ordering.

The locally-owned and financed dispensary B\Well recently received final approval to open from the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission.

Customers can pick up their orders at B\Well’s location on Commercial Street, on the patio in front of the store.

“We’re so excited to be able to open. And, as we are opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to do everything possible to help keep our community safe, said B\Well chief executive officer Karen Nash.

“To that end, we’ve devised a system using technology so people can virtually browse our store to find the products they want. “This technology allows us to be efficient and avoid long lines outside our store. It’s important to streamline the process for our customers and be good neighbors. As locals, we’re thrilled to be part of this Provincetown business community.”

Customers can order their products online at www.bwell.life and then get into a virtual line and the system will let them know when it’s their turn to pick up their items.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the company is asking customers not to gather outside the store while they wait for their products to be ready.

Those who want to know more information about B\Well can call 508-413-9427, or email info@bwell.life.

B\Well is expected to open its physical doors to the public soon.

Curaleaf opened Provincetown’s first marijuana dispensary on Commercial Street earlier this year.