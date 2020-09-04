You are here: Home / NewsCenter / B\Well Gets Green Light to Open for Business in Provincetown

B\Well Gets Green Light to Open for Business in Provincetown

September 4, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – A second marijuana dispensary in Provincetown is opening today but is only offering online ordering.

The locally-owned and financed dispensary B\Well recently received final approval to open from the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission.

Customers can pick up their orders at B\Well’s location on Commercial Street, on the patio in front of the store.

“We’re so excited to be able to open. And, as we are opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to do everything possible to help keep our community safe, said B\Well chief executive officer Karen Nash.

“To that end, we’ve devised a system using technology so people can virtually browse our store to find the products they want. “This technology allows us to be efficient and avoid long lines outside our store. It’s important to streamline the process for our customers and be good neighbors. As locals, we’re thrilled to be part of this Provincetown business community.”

Customers can order their products online at www.bwell.life and then get into a virtual line and the system will let them know when it’s their turn to pick up their items.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the company is asking customers not to gather outside the store while they wait for their products to be ready.

Those who want to know more information about B\Well can call  508-413-9427, or email info@bwell.life.

B\Well is expected to open its physical doors to the public soon.

Curaleaf opened Provincetown’s first marijuana dispensary on Commercial Street earlier this year.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 