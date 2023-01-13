Cable Installation Impacting Barnstable Roads

BARNSTABLE – Work for the Vineyard Wind Offshore energy project will impact roadways throughout Barnstable through next week.

Starting Saturday through Monday, cable pulling will take place at Covell’s Beach for work that cannot be interrupted until the submarine cable is secure on land.

In addition, Monday will see the start of single-lane alternating traffic on portions of Craigville Beach Road and Strawberry Hill Road for other utility work.

The impacts on traffic in that area are expected to finish the following Monday on January 23.