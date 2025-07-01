Cahoon Museum is pushing forward after executive director steps down

COTUIT – The Cahoon Museum of American Art has announced that Sarah Johnson, executive director and CEO, has stepped down.

Johnson’s last day was on Friday. The board of trustees extended “deep appreciation” for her leadership and dedication to the Cotuit museum’s mission over the past nine years, and wished her well in her future endeavors.

Deputy director Cristoff Shay, who has been onboard with the museum for about five years, will serve as interim CEO.

“The museum will continue to offer thought-provoking exhibits and programs that highlight the Cahoon Museum’s commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement during this transitional period. We are grateful to the team, volunteers, supporters, and Board members for their dedication to the museum,” said Board President Jessica Rapp Grassetti.