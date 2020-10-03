Calmer Choice Offers Program Scholarships

YARMOUTH – Calmer Choice is offering funds for teens and adults to participate in the organization’s online, 8-week program “Mindfulness: Cultivating Resilience & Well-Being”.

The scholarship opportunity was created thanks to two anonymous donors, said the organization.

Individuals are encouraged by Calmer Choice to apply for the scholarship on their website via a short form for a 50 percent reduced registration fee.

The form requires a brief written description for the need and reason for wanting to participate in the program.

“Calmer Choice was created out of crisis ten years ago and supporting the community is what we do best. The scholarships allow us to reach more people and provide them tools to manage during these unparalleled stressful times,” said Calmer Choice COO Emily Smalley.

The course provides skills and tools to support personal stress and emotional health.

Participants can expect to learn mindful awareness coupled with discussion and self-reflective practices that support self-compassion, kindness and emotional regulation, according to the organization.

The next series of courses begins the week of October 20 with morning and evening sessions.

More details on the scholarship and how to apply can be found here.