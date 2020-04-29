Calmer Choice Urges People To Practice Mindfulness

YARMOUTH – Calmer Choice is reminding the public that mindfulness, which involves paying attention to the moment, can help combat anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anxiety was an issue before this pandemic, and what has happened to a lot of us, because we have so little control of what is going on, the anxiety has just spiked, certainly across the cape, and the world,” said Calmer Choice founder Fiona Jensen.

The organization has listed the following strategies for achieving mindfulness:

-Mindful breathing. Let your breathe flow effortlessly in and out of your body.

-Mindful observation. Choose a natural object from your environment and focus on it for a minute.

-Mindful awareness. The exercise is designed to increase your awareness and appreciation of simple daily tasks. Pay extra attention to mundane tasks like getting out of the shower or opening your computer.

-Mindful Listening. Listen to a song you’ve never listened to.

-Mindful Immersion. Pay attention to every aspect of a task that you are performing and are involved with.

-Mindful Appreciation. Notice five things in your daily routine that you don’t usually appreciate.

-Engage in distraction. For a period of time, if you can avoid areas of your life or environment that add stress“

Mindful awareness is really about rather than focus on those scary thoughts, instead, even for 30 seconds finding time to for yourself and to focus on your breathing so when you find yourself with anxiety you can get back to what is hear right now

