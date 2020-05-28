Canal Chamber of Commerce Calls on Business Owners to Speak Out

BOURNE – The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce has called upon local business owners to make their voices heard amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO Marie Oliva said that business owners should contact Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and other state legislators to reopen their establishments.

Public input is needed to make a difference, Oliva said.

“They hear from us, they hear from the chambers throughout the Cape, but they really need to hear from you directly,” she said.

Oliva explained that small businesses have gone through a tough time throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants, for example, have been limited in what they’re able to offer consumers.

In turn, Oliva suggests that restaurant owners should push for relaxed regulations to promote outdoor seating arrangements.

Local retailers are another group heavily impacted by the pandemic. Oliva believes that larger retailers being allowed to remain open while other local retailers have their operations halted doesn’t make sense.

“Why weren’t they included under phase one? They’re not,” she said.

“So, we’re asking that they are included now, to get them up and running now.”

Still, the chamber is looking forward to businesses getting the chance to reopen their doors. Oliva is optimistic that things will return to a relative normal in due time, but she noted that the clock is ticking as Memorial Day has already come and gone.

She said the chamber is pushing to have more and more local businesses open by the middle of June.

Olivia said that Baker has not given any guidance on the status of special events within the area for parts of the summer and fall.

Olivia also explained that the chamber is willing to promote more local businesses. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.