Cape Abilities receives state funding for planned multi-use facility

DENNIS – State officials have announced $1 million in capital grants for nonprofits supporting socially inclusive job training for those facing obstacles in finding employment through the Social Enterprise Capital Grant Program.

The slate of funding includes $142,000 for Cape Abilities Farm in Dennis, which is planning to build a new multi-use community space advancing inclusive vocational training for disabled individuals while enhancing food security in the region.

The space will include an accessible break room for staff and training participants while also serving as a creative hub and community venue.

“The Social Enterprise Grant Program invests in organizations that open doors to opportunity,” said Ashley Stolba, Intermin Secretary of Economic Development.

“By funding organizations that hire and train people facing barriers to employment,” she said, “we’re helping individuals build brighter futures, strengthening our workforce, and supporting communities across Massachusetts.”