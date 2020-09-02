Cape and Islands Airports Receive Grants from the Federal Government

HYANNIS – The federal government has awarded more than $6.9 million in safety and infrastructure grants to airports on the Cape and Islands.

It’s part of the over $1.2 billion in funding that has been awarded through the FAA to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

More than $506,000 has been awarded to Barnstable Municipal Airport in Hyannis to improve the aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle building.

Chatham Municipal Airport received $347,000 to conduct an airport-related environmental study.

Plymouth Municipal Airport was granted more than $3.9 million to reconfigure an existing taxiway.

Over $1.7 million was awarded to Provincetown Municipal Airport to install taxiway lighting and to purchase an emergency generator.

Martha’s Vineyard Airport received more than $366,000 to conduct an environmental study.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.