Cape and Islands faces by worsening drought

BARNSTABLE – Drought continues for the Cape and Islands, with some communities seeing even drier conditions despite recent rains.

The State’s Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) office says Cape Cod remains under a Level-2 Significant Drought, while Nantucket has worsened to Level-2. Martha’s Vineyard is still in normal conditions.

Groundwater levels on Cape Cod and Nantucket are already below normal and continuing to decline, raising concerns about water supply and fire risk.

Residents are urged to minimize water use, limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m. and follow local restrictions.

“Warmer summers mean dryer environmental conditions in our parks, forests and communities. As several regions experience significant drought conditions, we must be mindful of these additional factors,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant during this time and adhere to local water restrictions and practice water conservation. We can all do our part to prevent brush and forest fires by exercising caution with outdoor activities like campfires, and the safe disposal of smoking materials.”

Municipalities are advised to enforce nonessential outdoor water use limits, establish conservation programs, and target high water users.