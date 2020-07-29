Cape and Islands Have No Additional Reported Coronavirus Deaths

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) yet again reported no additional fatalities on the Cape and Islands due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. This marks the third time since Monday that the region has not seen any coronavirus deaths.

Barnstable County did have 13 additional positive cases, bringing the total on Cape Cod to 1,731. Dukes County and Nantucket County both did not have any additional cases reported.

The statewide seven day average rate of positive molecular tests is down 93% since April 15. In that same time, there has been a 90% decline in the three day average of coronavirus deaths.

Three people are currently being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital, while there are currently no COVID-19 patients at Falmouth Hospital according to the DPH.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.