Cape and Islands Have No New COVID-19 Deaths Again

September 1, 2020

BOSTON-The Cape and Islands once again did not see any additional COVID-19 deaths reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday.

Barnstable County did have six additional cases, along with one more in Nantucket County, as a part of the 354 new cases reported across the state.

Four more people also lost their lives in Massachusetts due to the novel coronavirus, according to the DPH.

Cape Cod Hospital continues to treat a trio of patients for the virus, as the statewide hospitalization rate sits just below 0.27%.

