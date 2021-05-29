Cape and Islands Poised to Lead Offshore Wind Industry

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands region is set to be a leader in offshore wind power as Mayflower Wind continues efforts towards bringing clean energy to state residents.

In a recent virtual forum hosted by the organization, Mayflower Wind officials outlined their plans for helping Massachusetts become an offshore wind hub, as well as their next steps in the permitting and review process of their project.

Mayflower Wind would join Vineyard Wind, another offshore wind energy provider that recently cleared the final regulatory hurdles necessary to begin its construction, in providing clean energy to the region.

Director of External Affairs Seth Kaplan said that offshore wind will be a key component in the fight against climate change, a world-spanning issue that poses a particular threat to coastal communities such as the Cape and Islands.

Kaplan referenced the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s figures that parts of Cape Cod are seeing erosion of greater than one foot per year as the sea level rises.

“This is, not to be overly dramatic about it, an existential threat. We need to employ all tools, including clean, renewable offshore wind to combat this challenge,” said Kaplan.

Mayflower Wind is the result of partnership between energy company Shell and Ocean Winds, itself a joint venture between energy companies EDP Renewables and ENGIE.

The current lease area 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 miles south of Nantucket planned to be the spot for the wind project has the potential to generate over 1,600 megawatts of energy, enough to power over half a million homes, according to Mayflower Wind.

“We intend to be good neighbors. We intend to invest in the communities where we work. We are going to make every possible effort to do zero harm. To treat our communities, our people and the environment with care,” said Kaplan.

“We seek to innovate and build this new and exciting industry.”

Mayflower Wind hopes to deliver energy by the mid-2020’s.